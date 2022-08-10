City Council members voted Tuesday to modify their agreement with the trust authority created to operate the FISTA Innovation Park in Central Plaza.

The existing agreement sets the guidelines regarding the administrative support between the City of Lawton and trust authority, as well the conditions and processes by which administrative and financial support is provided. That financial support comes from the 2019 Capital Improvements Program, which designated funding for economic development efforts but also was used to guarantee payment of the $14.45 million bond that was used to purchase the mall from Kohan Retail Investment Group in January 2021.

Recommended for you