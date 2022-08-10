City Council members voted Tuesday to modify their agreement with the trust authority created to operate the FISTA Innovation Park in Central Plaza.
The existing agreement sets the guidelines regarding the administrative support between the City of Lawton and trust authority, as well the conditions and processes by which administrative and financial support is provided. That financial support comes from the 2019 Capital Improvements Program, which designated funding for economic development efforts but also was used to guarantee payment of the $14.45 million bond that was used to purchase the mall from Kohan Retail Investment Group in January 2021.
Tuesday’s agreement provides FISTA’s budget with $4.95 million for the operation, management, administration, maintenance and equipping of FISTA facilities during the 2022-2023 fiscal year, including $3.31 million previously allocated for the renovation project that is transforming the former Sears into FISTA 1. The agreement also includes funding to help pay off the note that financed the mall’s purchase, specifying the city will deposit an amount equal to one-twelfth of the original obligation of the Series 2020 note each month. Funding is to be reimbursed to the city if it is not needed (revenues generated by tenants in the mall are used to help cover the debt and other financial obligations).
According to the agenda commentary provided by former Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski, the authority’s budget shows total debt service of $1.56 million, with $857,986.98 provided by the City of Lawton. That indicates the FISTA “will not generate sufficient revenue this year to cover the note payments” as it has in past years, due primarily to the revenue estimate from mall tenants being 27 percent lower than last year, city officials said.
The agreement also was amended to give FISTA’s governing board 120 days from the end of its fiscal year to have its audit completed and sent to the City of Lawton for inclusion in the city’s annual audit. Fortney said Monday that 90 days (the previous requirement) “is pretty difficult for us,” explaining it wasn’t enough time for its auditor to complete his work. He said 120 days would be more likely to work, the provision council members accepted.
City Manager Michael Cleghorn said FISTA’s audit is an important component of the City of Lawton’s audit, an annual task required by law and one that must be completed in the required time frame so it won’t affect the city’s credit rating or its ability to secure grants and other funding. He said any entity associated with the city that receives at least $750,000 must have its own stand-alone audit, which also must be included in the City of Lawton’s audit.
“Ninety days is really the days we wanted, but we can live with 120 days,” Cleghorn said.