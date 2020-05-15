The City of Lawton doesn’t have a choice about addressing shortfalls in a revenue source that already has cost the city an estimated $1 million, administrators told the City Council Thursday.
Those actions will mean ensuring delinquent water accounts are paid.
Council members were meeting virtually in what they indicated will be their last special meeting on the 2020-2021 preliminary budget before a public hearing set for May 26. City administrators and council members said there really wasn’t any need for additional meetings on what they are calling a place holder, one intended to fulfill state requirements for a balanced budget by June but one that everyone readily admits will be amended multiple times in the fiscal year that begins July 1.
That’s because city officials are only guessing at revenue shortfalls and until they have a better handle on those numbers, they said they won’t be able to accurately calculate expenditures in the next fiscal year. But, they can make some estimates based on numbers already coming in, and Ward 4 Councilman/Mayor Pro Tem Jay Burk said he fears those numbers will worsen as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic become apparent.
Sales tax revenue generated by March business activity was down 8.98 percent compared to March 2019, a loss of $175,066 for the General Fund and $361,073.65 for the combined General and Capital Improvements Programs funds. Sales tax receipts run two months behind business activity, which means Lawton won’t know the effect on April tax collections until June 10.
The bigger issue is utility revenue from water, sewer and refuse charges, and those collections already are down dramatically, City Manager Michael Cleghorn and Deputy City Manager Bart Hadley said.
To date, the city has about 8,000 past due accounts, meaning more than one-quarter of the City of Lawton utility accounts are past due, Hadley said. The dollar value of those past due accounts is about $1 million, he said, adding city staff also estimates that late fees charged on past due accounts total $30,000 to $35,000 per month.
While city administrators initially said late fees would not be assessed on delinquent accounts, that statement was not accurate, Hadley said, explaining there was confusion about initial city action that suspended disconnections for residents who do not pay their water bills and whether that included suspension of late fees. Those late fees will be charged, Hadley said.
Mayor Stan Booker said he and Burk have discussed offering delinquent account holders a break in their next emergency proclamation order, by waiving two months of late fees on such accounts. Booker also said the city will be ending its “no disconnection” order June 1.
“We’ve got to get back to normal on that program,” he said, adding he was asking for council consensus for a fee waiver program (members agreed).
City officials also are looking at other options, to include creating programs to help residents pay late fees and make payments on delinquent accounts.
Burk said the bigger issue is the $1 million in lost revenue from delinquent accounts.
“My fear is: how many of those are not collectible,” he said, of identifying utility account holders who will make good on their bills and those who will not. “I hope a lot can pay over time, but what if half of those are not collectable, for people who have moved or who are not able to pay it?”
Hadley said that potential loss is why city administrators already are cutting costs now, so the city can begin the new fiscal year with more revenue than it normally has.
Cleghorn and Hadley said most of the $1 million revenue loss comes from delinquent accounts. Cleghorn said when city staff first presented the problem to the council, there were 2,400 delinquent accounts. There now are about 8,000. He also said that potential revenue loss will continue to increase, explaining $1 million is the figure to date and there is another $300,000 in utility revenue coming due soon.
“It’s something we need to look at,” he said.
City administrators said Lawton is just now beginning to see the actual impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. While sales tax and hotel-motel tax receipts lag two months behind the business activities that generated them, utility revenues lag about six weeks behind.
“We’re now at six to seven weeks into the COVID crisis and starting to see the impact on our revenue stream,” Cleghorn said, adding that is the reason the City of Lawton is implementing a place-holder budget (something the State Legislature confirmed earlier this week with a bill allowing municipalities to create temporary budgets).
Burk said the nature of the pandemic and the staged reopening of businesses will make estimating revenues even more difficult.
“We probably haven’t cut enough,” he said, of actions already suggested in the preliminary budget to balance revenues against expenditures. “The $10 million cut from the budget probably is not going to be enough to sustain us.”