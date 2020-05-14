The City Council agreed Tuesday to add $55,620 worth of new work to the reroofing project that has been under way at Lawton City Hall for weeks.
Ford Roofing and Sheet Metal Co. began work in late February on a $380,000 project to replace a roof that is more than 20 years old and had extensive damage from hail and other weather conditions, city administrators have said. That deterioration has allowed water to drain into the building, causing more damage.
The project, which started on the north side of the building, is the reason that eastbound traffic lanes on Southwest B Avenue are closed north of city hall, to make room for materials and construction work.
The original $364,211.64 construction project called for removal of the existing single-ply membrane roof surface and insulation to the structural deck, and replacement of all flat surfaces with thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO), along with work to flash all walls, curbs and penetrations, systems designed to eliminate ponding water. The project comes with a 20-year Oklahoma Roofing Guarantee, under a state purchasing program. The project also included design plans and surveying work.
During construction, contractors discovered that the PVC roof drain system on the north side of the building was inadequate to carry the heavy amount of water that resulted from a downpour on March 17. The result was flooding inside the building that caused extensive damage to offices on the northwest corner of the building, city administrators said.
Council members agreed this week to two change orders to remedy the drainage problem, including a $36,781 project that will replace the existing drain system and add five roof drains on the north portion of the building. A second change order, at $18,839, will remove 16 roof drains on the south portion of the building and replace them with new drains. The contractor said workers realized during roof construction that the south roof’s existing drains had deteriorated to the point of failure.
Officials with Ford Roofing said the drainage system is necessary to achieve a watertight warranty for the roof work.
The change orders were not expected to increase the completion time for the project, which was estimated at 60-90 days, depending on weather conditions.
Council members approved the project in May 2019 after city staff noted the extensive water damage that was being caused by water leaking from the roof into the building and steps they had to take during storms to erect barricades in parts of the building.