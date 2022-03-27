Four eighth-graders in areas served by Cotton Electric Energy Cooperative will get the chance to learn what it takes to run an electrical co-op from the ground up at the 2022 Youth Power Energy Camp.
The camp will be held at Red Rock Canyon Adventure Park in Hinton. Selected attendees will spend four days camping at the park and learning every part of the work that goes into running a co-op, meeting with representatives of every job in the cooperative from linemen up to CEOs.
Heath Morgan, Energy Coordinator for the Cotton Electric and a counselor at Energy Camp, said attendees also get a taste of the hands-on work of the co-op.
“They get to climb the pole and operate the bucket truck,” Morgan said. “That’s always really popular with the kids.”
This will be the first time Energy Camp has been held since 2019, after the camp was canceled for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Morgan said he was excited that Energy Camp would return this year, and said it is an event that he and the attendees have fun doing.
“We drive the kids up, and they’re always kind of quiet on the way up,” Morgan said. “But by the time we’re driving them back, they’re full of energy and have a lot to say, and they’re smiling.”
Apart from teaching attendees about the business of running a cooperative, Energy Camp is meant to teach the children leadership skills that can be carried into other jobs. Attendees will set up and run their own mock cooperatives with the other eighth-graders at camp.
Applications for Energy Camp are open until April 1. Applicants must be members of households served by Cotton Electric, and will need to send in a paragraph explaining why they want to attend the camp.
Finalists will be chosen after the deadline and will be interviewed via Zoom on April 20. The four selected applicants will attend the camp from May 31 to June 3.