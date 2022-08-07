WALTERS — A Stephens County woman is in an Oklahoma City hospital following a Friday night wreck in Cotton County.
Kelly L. Armstrong, 62, of Comanche, was flown to OU Medical Center where she was admitted in fair condition with head and leg injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Armstrong was driving a Volkswagen Jetta eastbound on Oklahoma 53 shortly after 6:15 p.m. Friday, when a Jetta heading southbound on Oklahoma 65 driven by Tristian C.V. Brown blew through the stop sign and collided with the other vehicle around four miles east of Walters, Trooper John Toombs reported.
Brown, 20, of Lawton, was transported to Comanche County Memorial Hospital in a personally-owned vehicle but wasn’t admitted, the report states. A 1-year-old boy riding with him was not injured.
All drivers and passengers were wearing seat belts.
The condition of both drivers remains under investigation, however, Toombs reported failure to yield from the stop sign as the collision’s cause.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.