WALTERS — A Stephens County woman is in an Oklahoma City hospital following a Friday night wreck in Cotton County.

Kelly L. Armstrong, 62, of Comanche, was flown to OU Medical Center where she was admitted in fair condition with head and leg injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

