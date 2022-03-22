RANDLETT — Two youths were flown to a Wichita Falls, Texas, hospital where they were treated and released following a Saturday night wreck in Cotton County investigators blamed on driving under the influence.
A 13-year-old girl and 2-year-old boy, both of Randlett, were riding in a westbound Chevrolet Suburban driven by Yvonne M. Robinson along a gravel Cotton County road when the vehicle went off the roadway to the right shortly before 7 p.m., Trooper Tyrone Dixon reported. The driver overcorrected, which caused the Suburban to enter a broad slide before rolling a quarter-time 1 mile southwest of Randlett, the report states.
Robinson, 37, of Randlett, was not injured.
Dixon reported neither Robinson nor the children were wearing seat belts.
Driving under the influence was identified in the report as the driver’s condition and the cause of the wreck.