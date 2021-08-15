RANDLETT — A vehicle taller than the opening under an Interstate 44 bridge in Cotton County crashed and has closed northbound traffic for around a week.
The unidentified vehicle was traveling northbound on Interstate 44 around 12:41 p.m. Friday when the impact occurred near Randlett, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers and Oklahoma Department of Transportation inspectors remained at the scene for three hours. No injuries were reported.
The bridge suffered a large amount of damage, causing the roadway to be closed until further notice.
Northbound traffic is being detoured onto Oklahoma 36 at Mile Marker 1.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation advised that it will take around a week to complete repairs.
Troopers worked another wreck in the vicinity the day before that sent a woman to the hospital via Survival Flight.
A Jeep driven by Laura E. Asp was traveling northbound on Oklahoma 36 shortly after 1:15 p.m. when she failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with U.S. 70 and was struck by a westbound Ford F-150 pickup driven by Lowell Chapman, Trooper Forrest White reported. Both vehicles came to rest in a ditch, 2 ¾-miles west of Randlett.
Asp, 78, of Wichita Falls, Texas, was flown to United Regional Hospital in Wichita Falls where she was admitted in fair condition with head injuries.
According to the report, Chapman, 57, of Hammon, was not injured.
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.