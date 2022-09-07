Lights
Comstock

TEMPLE — Two Lawton kids were injured following a Sunday evening utility vehicle wreck in Cotton County.

A 14-year-old Lawton girl was driving a John Deere Gator utility vehicle on a gravel Cotton County roadway shortly after 7:15 p.m. when she lost control, went off the road to the right and came to rest on its passenger side about 3 miles east of Temple, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.