TEMPLE — Two Lawton kids were injured following a Sunday evening utility vehicle wreck in Cotton County.
A 14-year-old Lawton girl was driving a John Deere Gator utility vehicle on a gravel Cotton County roadway shortly after 7:15 p.m. when she lost control, went off the road to the right and came to rest on its passenger side about 3 miles east of Temple, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The girl and her passenger, a 12-year-old boy from Lawton, were flown to Comanche County Memorial Hospital for treatment, Trooper Zachary Johnson reported. The girl was treated and released. The boy was admitted in stable condition with head injuries.
Due to the boy and girl being juveniles, the Highway Patrol declined to identify them.
Traveling at an unsafe speed for the conditions was blamed for the wreck’s cause.
