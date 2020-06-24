A Cotton County woman who volunteered as an usher at the recent President Trump rally in Tulsa described her stay in Tulsa as peaceful.
Karen Price, Cotton County GOP chairwoman, said she expected altercations between Trump supporters, law enforcement and protestors; however, she described her two days in Tulsa as peaceful.
“The hotel that we stayed in was between the Greenwood district and the BOK Center,” Price said. “We could hear the chanting and cheering coming from Greenwood, so we went over there but then it started raining and people started coming back across the bridge. Everyone was so friendly. Trump supporters and BLM (Black Lives Matter) all went out of their way to be nice to each other.”
Price said local businesses around the BOK Center boarded up their windows, but people began painting murals on the boards.
“It was all really pretty and nothing hateful,” she said. “These two young girls spent all day painting murals, but I don’t know if they got to finish.”
Price said the BOK Center was scheduled to open at 3 p.m. and remain open until all seats were filled. However, she said a Secret Service agent told her and other ushers that Trump had requested the doors be opened at 2 p.m. because of the heat.
Price then said at 4 p.m. she and other ushers were told by a Secret Service agent that they could leave, and agents would be closing the doors because of security concerns.
The Secret Service would not discuss any security concerns and could not confirm that agents ordered the doors closed early. The agency also was unable to confirm if Trump had ordered the doors opened early.
“As a matter of practice, the Secret Service does not comment on the means and methods used to accomplish its protective mission,” said a Secret Service representative. “Regarding any call or request by the president of the United States to open any doors to the venue early, you will need to contact the White House.”
The White House did not respond to an email request by Tuesday afternoon.
Once the rally began, Price said it was very exciting and described Trump as “extremely energetic” and “fun to watch.”
After the rally, Price described the scene as a bit chaotic because of some protests and the route participants needed to take to exit the area.
“Rally officials closed all exits except one and this funneled everyone to the street in front of the main entrance of BOK,” said Price. “The area was covered with vendors and Trump gear and all heck was breaking loose with sirens, yelling, cops in riot gear. Riot police were pushing protesters back even though protesters weren’t throwing anything, but police threw pepper spray.” (The police fired off pepper bullets, not pepper spray.)
In spite of the chaos after the rally, Price said that she would attend another rally if given the chance.
“I would absolutely do it again,” Price said. “I would recommend that anyone who has never been to a rally go at least once in their life.”