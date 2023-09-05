Lights
Comstock

WALTERS — Three people in two fire trucks were injured in a traffic wreck Monday afternoon as crews battled a grass fire in Cotton County.

A Chevrolet CD30 driven by Tyler E. Smith was traveling westbound on a gravel Cotton County road shortly after 2:30 p.m. when it struck an AM Gen M923 water tanker driven by Clinton W. Keaton that was obscured by smoke about 3 miles east and 1 mile north of Walters, Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Luke Norton reported.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you