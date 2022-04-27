WALTERS — A Cotton County city councilman is free on bond and ordered to stay away from his neighbor after he was accused of killing her cats with poisoned food.
Bobby Lloyd Nance, of Walters, made his initial appearance Monday in Cotton County District Court where he received a pair of misdemeanor charges of cruelty to animals and obstructing police, records indicate.
Nance, the Ward 2 Walters City Councilman, is accused of putting rat poison into cat food left in a tub in his driveway that killed two of his neighbor’s cats in July 2021, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Walters police confiscated the tub and interviewed Nance. He told the officer he’d poured old cat food into the tub but denied putting the poison inside, the affidavit states.
The officer stated Nance was called back when the neighbor said she overheard Nance arguing in the backyard. She said the couple were arguing and she heard the wife tell Nance to “get the poison” before he replied, “It’s gone,” according to the affidavit.
That same day, the officer stated Nance called him and told him the incident needed to “stop here on this porch right now. Do you understand what I’m telling you? This needs to stop here, and don’t need to go any further,” the affidavit states.
During another interview, Nance told the officer he’d found the tub the week before on his curb and it already had food in it, according to the affidavit. He also denied the reported conversation with his wife before telling the officer to “stop the investigation.” He then requested an attorney.
In January, the Oklahoma Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory analyzed the contents of the tub and reported finding it tested positive for Brodifacoum which is used in pesticides, the affidavit states.
Nance is free on $500 bond with the order to have no contact with his neighbor during the pendency of the case or until further order of the court, records indicate. He returns to court at 10 a.m. Aug. 12 for his case to be set on the dispositional docket.