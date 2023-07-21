WALTERS — A Cotton County commissioner was bound over for trial for allegations of using county employees to make campaign signs for him on county time.

Following more than an hour's testimony and cross-examination of one witness, Cotton County Associate District Judge Michael C. Flanagan bound Cotton County District 1 Commissioner Micah “Mike” Woods, 62, of Walters, over for trial for a felony count of embezzlement.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

