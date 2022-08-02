Cosmetic Speciality Labs is joining forces with the Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance to launch a new registered apprenticeship program.
The program will hold a ceremonial kick-off at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Cosmetic Specialty Labs, 210 SW Texas.
Registered apprenticeship programs developed in collaboration with the Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance (OMA) are targeted at relevant skill needs and assist manufacturers in implementing a program designed around their customized, individual requirements. Officials said a clear example of individual requirements is Cosmetic Specialty Labs’ need for a skilled workforce in technical sales and quality. Through the launch of the registered apprenticeship program, Cosmetic Specialty Labs will be able to fulfill this specific skill needs and grow its workforce to facilitate its continued business expansion.
Financial incentives from Oklahoma Office of Workforce Development exist to help Oklahoma manufacturers and a variety of industry experts guide a company through program design and implementation. Companies who create a registered apprenticeship program can receive up to $3,000 per apprentice and up to $12,000 per occupation, with a $24,000 cap for single employers.
The program is made possible through U.S. Department of Labor Grants awarded to the Oklahoma Department of Commerce with the goal of raising awareness and adoption of the “earn and learn” apprenticeship model. Limited funding will be made available to various industries in Oklahoma, including manufacturing, to cover the costs of launching customized registered apprenticeship programs at their locations, OMA said.
“A registered apprenticeship program is a great way for Oklahoma manufacturers to create a workforce solution where they can take current employees or recruit students – young people as well as seasoned individuals — and give them a viable career path,” said Sharon Harrison, OMA director of workforce development and owner of Harrison Consulting Group.
Over the past year, the Manufacturing Alliance has been working in partnership with the Office of Workforce Development, Job Corps and other statewide partners, including the state departments of Education, Rehabilitation Services and Corrections, to create viable solutions for industry’s lack of skilled workers. Harrison said the state’s Office of Workforce Development has been designing apprenticeships and OMA can shape them to meet a manufacturer’s specific workforce needs.
Information is available by contacting Harrison at Sharon.Harrison@okalliance.com.