A local cosmetics company that also specializes in over-the-counter drugs is finding itself in a unique situation amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Cosmetic Specialty Labs, Inc., 210 SW Texas, has developed skin-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) drugs for years. And during that span, the company produced small batches of hand sanitizer, just enough to fill a few dozen small bottles for goodie bags at expos and events. CEO and President Jennifer Ellis said it was never “real steady or a big part of my business.”
But when Ellis and other minds at CSL saw how great the need was for hand sanitizer, they decided they wanted to contribute to keeping people clean and safe.
Little did they know what they were getting into.
“We had produced some small batches already, for some clients. Then I said, ‘Let’s make a small batch here, just to put in our factory outlet, just in case,’” Ellis said. “I put 500 containers in our factory outlet on Friday and by Monday, they were gone.”
The demand has only persisted since. And next week marks the first large batch CSL will produce. How large? Ellis said she expects it be 2,000 gallons, or enough to fill 128,000 2-ounce containers. And Ellis knows that this is far from the last batch her company will be asked to produce. The volume of sanitizer CSL is producing is only rivaled by the volume of phone calls Ellis is receiving on a daily basis, she said.
“The need for this product is very overwhelming, actually, right now,” she said. “I have had someone ask me what it would take for me to ramp things up to 24/7, just on hand sanitizer.”
While she doesn’t quite feel comfortable taking that step, she does believe her company, and others like it, has a responsibility to stay open. While other businesses are closing, those who can provide the essentials for people during these times are called upon to do what they can. And that means having employees on duty to get those things done.
“Keeping everybody in this factory healthy so we can keep making this product is my main job,” Ellis said. “I have made it a point with employees to protect their health. We have been checking employee temperatures multiple times each day. We have more than one employee cleaning all through their shift throughout the day.”
Ellis said she is waiting to get all the proper materials to produce the first big batch. After that, it’s somewhat up in the air. She isn’t entirely sure how long the company will continue to mass-produce sanitizer, but said that whether people buy sanitizer from CSL or not, she believes people need to take proper precautions.
“I hope people take this seriously,” Ellis said. “We’ve got to level this out or we’re going to suffer as a nation for it.”