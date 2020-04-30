Corvias Property Management, Fort Sill’s Residential Community Initiative partner, has launched the first in a line of virtual competitions — a “Lip Sync Challenge” — as part of its “Ready, Set, Gold!” program.
Residents of post housing are encouraged to dress up like their favorite artist or band and rock out to their favorite tune. The contest ends May 6.
All contests will be set up on Facebook as events and participants are asked to post a video to the event’s newsfeed for a chance to win a $25 Amazon gift card. In addition, the top five winners of this debut challenge across all Corvias military installations will have a $250 donation made in their name to one of these charities of their choosing: National Military Family Association, Operation Military Family, USO, Military Child Education Coalition or Operation Homefront.
Residents should follow Corvias Property Management on Facebook for updates on contest winners and navigate to the Ready, Set, Gold! landing page for more information and official rules.
Corvias moved to virtual operations to protect the health and well-being of military housing residents. This includes virtual leasing tours, move-ins, move-outs and maintenance assistance. They are also being flexible with residents who have had a change in their PCS orders.