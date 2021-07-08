The Southwest Oklahoma Corvette club will kick off the second half of the 2021 show season in style.
The club is hosting the “Corvette Kickoff Classic” at the Apache Casino Hotel, 2315 Gore Boulevard. The weekend long event begins with a parade on Friday, a Corvette car show on Saturday and a cruise to Medicine Park and Holy City on Sunday.
“I am so excited to see all the beautiful cars. Corvettes are America’s sports cars and I get excited by the camaraderie from fellow Corvette owners and enthusiasts,” the club’s communications director Teresa Abram said.
Check-in and pre-registration begins at 3 p.m. on Friday in the Apache Casino Hotel Lobby. Once set up and registration is complete, a parade cruise to McKenzie’s Burger Garage, 206 Dearborn Avenue, will take place at 5:45 p.m., where the welcome dinner and Top 25 award presentation will take place at 7:30 p.m. The parade will return to the Apache Casino Hotel to finish the first night with “Friday Night Corvette Lights” at 9 p.m.
On Saturday, show registration and the staging process will begin at 8 a.m. prior to the start of the event. Vendors will open at 9 a.m. as the car show beings. Starting at 10 p.m., the main event, called “The Big Show,” will host all the contesting corvettes.
As the car show goes on, guest can enjoy the casino gaming class on the Apache Casino Floor and Corvette cocktails inside the Apache Ballroom. The second day of the car event will end at 8:30 p.m. with the awards banquet to present all winners with awards, a dinner buffet, a silent auction and a live auction.
“The friendships and opportunities we have to impact our community through our club make events like this rewarding and fulfilling. Having guests from all across the region who have never experienced what southwest Oklahoma has to offer is exciting,” club president Jeremy Welborn said.
On the last day of the circuit, the Corvette classic car show will start at 9 a.m. with the first cruise to The Holy City inside the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge for a Sunday morning church service. The second cruise will leave at 10:30 a.m. and meet the first cruise group at Medicine Park at 11 a.m. for “Corvettes in the Park.”
Also, at 11 a.m., a walking scavenger hunt will take place with lunch served at The Old Plantation at 12:30 p.m. Scavenger hunt awards will be presented at 2 p.m., ending the weekend long celebration.