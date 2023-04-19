Teachers of the Year

Lawton Public Schools celebrated district staff excellence Tuesday during its Celebration! event. Selected for Teacher of the Year honors are, from left: Lydia Clendenin, Freedom Elementary, First Class Teacher of the Year; Stephanie Overby, Eisenhower Elementary, Elementary Teacher of the Year; and Alisha Cortes, Eisenhower Middle, Secondary Teacher of the Year.

 Photo by Stephen Robertson

Teachers at Eisenhower Middle School, Eisenhower Elementary School and Freedom Elementary School took top honors Tuesday during Lawton Public Schools’ Celebration!

The district’s annual effort to recognize excellence among its staff designated Teacher of the Year in three categories: Secondary, Elementary and First Class (meaning, first year of teaching). It’s the first year that Lawton Public Schools has honored a secondary and elementary Teacher of the Year, under a change that allows larger school districts in the state to submit more than one candidate for Oklahoma Teacher of the Year.

Recommended for you