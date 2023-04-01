A 27-year-old Lawton man is accused of leading three teen runaways off the primrose path after picking them up.
An arrest warrant was issued Friday in Comanche County District Court for Joshua David Pope for a felony count of contributing to the delinquency of minors, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Lawton Police Detective Abe Woelfel stated Pope was seen on Jan. 27 at the A&A Food Store, 2704 SW H, picking up three teen girls, two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old, whom he believed to be intoxicated. The girls had run away from Parker Pointe Group Home earlier that day, the warrant affidavit states. Pope told investigators he gave the girls a ride to a park and then to a motel where he paid for a room.
Pope and the three girls stayed overnight in the motel room and they smoked some marijuana, the affidavit states. He also admitted he’d had sex with two of the girls, Woelfel stated.
One of the girls told investigators she told Pope she was 15 years old before they had sex and admitted they’d been drunk and stoned that night, according to the affidavit.
A $50,000 cash warrant bond was issued upon Pope’s arrest.
