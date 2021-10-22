A corrections officer at the Lawton Correctional Facility is free on $3,500 bond after she was accused of bringing contraband behind the prison walls.
She claimed she did it out of fear from a threat to her family.
Lisa Marie McLean, 27, of Nichols Hills, made her initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where she received a felony charge of bringing contraband (drugs/tobacco/cell phones) into the penal institution, records indicate. She faces up to 5 years in prison if convicted.
McLean is accused of bringing the trifecta of drugs, tobacco and three cell phones into the prison on Oct. 14.
Investigators received an anonymous tip McLean was to bring the contraband into the prison, 8607 SE Flower Mound, when she came onto her shift. According to the probable cause affidavit, when told her bag was going to be searched, she tried to leave but was stopped.
McLean told investigators she’d been contacted by an inmate through social media. She claimed he threatened her family if she didn’t bring “stuff” in, the affidavit states. She received two packages containing the goods earlier that day.
Inside McLean’s bag, investigators recovered three cell phones and a baggie containing hand rolled cigarettes inside a chip bag. Inside a snack bag were four cell phones, a bundle of hand-rolled cigarettes, and a baggie of pills that tested positive for ecstasy, according to the affidavit. Other snack bags contained more cigarettes and ecstasy as well as another cell phone, a smart-watch and a phone charging card.
Free on $3,500 bond, McLean returns to court at 3 p.m. Dec. 14 for her preliminary hearing conference.