It was incorrectly reported in Tuesday’s Constitution that there is a stakeholder’s meeting Thursday for west industrial park tenants to discuss a project for Goodyear Boulevard. That meeting actually was held in April. The Constitution regrets the error.
Correction
Kim McConnell
