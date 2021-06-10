A ruling this week by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission granted Public Service Company of Oklahoma’s request for only part of what it wanted to recover from the costs of an energy resilience project planned for Fort Sill.
The decision centers on a request to allow the power company to recover from customers a majority of the costs of building the $117.9 million facility combining natural gas and solar energies. The commission’s ruling has PSO evaluating the financial viability of the project and Commissioner Bob Anthony questioning whether the “limited” approval granted by the 2-1 vote will meet Fort Sill’s needs. The final order found that while costs associated with the solar component are reasonable, those associated with the natural gas fired reciprocating internal combustion engines (RICE) are not.
At issue is a proposal PSO announced in 2020 to build an energy resilience project on Fort Sill, near Rogers Lane and North Sheridan Road. The Fort Sill Energy Center would place the RICE and Photovoltaic Solar panels on 80 acres of land near Bentley Gate. The Army and PSO signed a 30-year lease for the land in June 2020 and expected to move forward with the project by Fall 2021.
While PSO would build, own, operate and maintain the energy facility, Fort Sill would have first claim on the energy produced for up to two weeks during an emergency (such as storm damage or a terrorist attack). In non-emergency times, the facility’s 36-megawatt RICE and 10.9 megawatt solar facility would increase power for PSO’s grid.
The commission’s final order noted the “unique service offering” PSO was contemplating under its request asking the commission to grant pre-approval and cost recovery for its $117.9 million investment (meaning, the company wanted pre-approval for increased rates before the facility is built). According to testimony in a May 25 hearing before the commission, Fort Sill would commit $10 million to the project, while PSO customers would pay the remainder.
Commissioners have been careful to say they have no authority over PSO’s construction, operation and management plans, noting in their final order they have “no power to demand prior approval of construction plans for a new plant, but once it is built, the Commission is empowered to ascertain its effect upon the public rates.”
Commissioners said state law allows pre-approval in only three instances, adding they would make that decision when they find “there is a ‘need’ and after ‘consideration of reasonable alternatives’.” Commissioners said that means they must determine whether reasonable alternatives were considered and what cost recovery would be appropriate.
Multiple entities, including the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office, have said they are not.
Under the final order, commissioners said if the Fort Sill Energy Center was approved as requested by PSO, “the overall body of PSO’s customers would pay for the project, even though major aspects of the project were intended to provide PSO’s new service to Fort Sill.” And costs were substantial, compared to capacity alternatives that could be used.
When compared with alternatives available to PSO without regard to location, generation technology or the service requirements of Fort Sill, “PSO’s selection of the RICE facility imposes substantial incremental costs on its customers. These additional incremental costs are not necessary to meet PSO’s capacity reserve margin in its service to customers and are unreasonable and unjust,” commissioners said.
Commissioners said the incremental costs incurred for the RICE are not necessary to provide generation of capacity for customers. That means the post’s energy center should be approved with modifications to PSO’s recovery of the RICE facilities; that customers’ cost responsibility should be no greater than the revenue requirement for an equivalent amount of capacity located elsewhere on the grid; and that responsibility should be limited to the life of the project.
The energy center was designed in collaboration with Fort Sill and designed to meet the specific needs of the post, commissioners said in their order, noting the ability to “island” the facility strictly to Fort Sill is unique and without it, “the addition of capacity to PSO’s system would not need to be located at Ft. Sill.”
Commissioners said the solar facility is “reasonable” and imposes minor incremental cost to customers. The RICE imposes “substantial incremental costs” on customers, when compared to alternatives available to PSO without regard to location, generation technology, or the post’s serve requirements. The AG’s costs, based on U.S. Energy Information Administration data, are roughly one-third of those calculated by PSO.
In a separate opinion, Anthony disagreed with Commissioners Dana Murphy and Todd Hiett, noting “Time will tell if today’s ‘limited’ approval meets the need.” Anthony said in order to allow Fort Sill to strengthen its strategic energy resilience using secure on-site facilities, the commission “should have issued a timely order acceptable to both the U.S. Department of Defense and Public Service Company of Oklahoma.” In previous meetings, Anthony has been concerned about the potential effect on Fort Sill should the federal government look at new BRAC proposals.
Stan Whiteford, regional communications manager for PSO, said the project meets the capacity needs of all PSO customers while helping to meet Fort Sill resiliency needs.
“While the solar portion of the plan was approved, we are reviewing the Commission’s order and the conditions on cost recovery, particularly conditions placed on the natural gas generation proposal, to evaluate the financial viability of the project,” according to a PSO statement.
Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter has said the RICE would “lead to substantial incremental costs that cannot be fairly allocated to PSO’s ratepayers.” He said the project was designed around Fort Sill, meaning constraints imposed by those goals “create substantially higher incremental costs compared to alternative capacity options.”