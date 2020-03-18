DUNCAN — Coronavirus precautions caused the closing of the Stephens County Courthouse to the public.
The Stephens County Board of Commissioners voted to close the courthouse to the public during an emergency meeting Wednesday morning.
Although the 3-0 vote took effect immediately at 10 a.m., it doesn’t mean citizens can shirk their responsibilities, according to Commissioner Chairman Russell Morgan. The length of the closure is indefinite at this time, he said.
“We’ll look at it day to day depending on what’s going on,” he said. “We’re not closing the courthouse for operation, we’re closing it for the public.”
Morgan said that as of Wednesday morning, he didn’t know of any county cases involving the virus, COVID-19. The closure is to remain ahead of the game, he said.
For those with property taxes and other fees and paperwork due for the courthouse, there is a drop box outside. Morgan said signs at the drop box identify what paperwork and items can be dropped and how to address them for the desired destination.
For those with scheduled court hearings, video conferencing will be taking place as much as possible, Morgan said. Some emergency hearings will still take place in person. Those who are involved in those cases will be making entry through the Stephens County Sheriff’s Department in the building’s basement level.
“We’re going to keep it minimum to whoever’s involved directly,” he said. “We’re just trying to stay on top of it and be proactive.”