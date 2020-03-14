Larger scale local live music performances are being postponed if not canceled as precaution during the escalation of awareness and caution surrounding the Coronavirus outbreak.
One day after saying the show would go on, Medicine Park Mayor Jennifer Ellis issued a statement that Park Stomp has been put on hold to be rescheduled.
“After meeting with public health officials this morning and communications between Tom Null, Medicine Park Economic Development Authority chair, and Rodney Whaley, Medicine Park events coordinator, it has been determined that it is in the best interest of the citizens and visitors to Medicine Park to reschedule Park Stomp,” Ellis said in a statement. “It should be noted that this weekend’s weather conditions as well as public health concerns have been taken into consideration for this decision.”
A rescheduled date for the event will be announced as soon as possible, according to Ellis.
Whaley said that other dates are being assessed. Some things just can’t be helped.
“Park Stomp got Coronavirus,” he said.
Some of the performers slated to play the Medicine Park Main Stage Saturday and Sunday have already made it to town. Because the Park Tavern already had a couple of pre-Stomp events planned for Friday night and Saturday afternoon, they will go on. There may also be more than that, at least Saturday night if the already-arrived performers are game to play the Tavern.
“We may still be Park Stompin’ all weekend,” he said, “just at the Tavern.”
Caution has caused a pair of postponements for upcoming shows at the Apache Casino Hotel and Even Center.
Next Friday’s Easton Corbin concert and the April 2 concert by America are being rescheduled for new dates, according to Lee Bayless, Event Center manager.
Once new dates have been, Apache Casino Hotel will automatically transfer all tickets to the new performance dates and guests will retain the same seats they originally purchased. Guests will also have the option to receive a full refund of their purchase so long as the request is made before April 30.
Updated details with the new performance dates will be sent to guests through an email from ETIX customer support, the casino’s ticketing company.
For guests who paid cash for their tickets at Apache Casino Hotel and wish to have their purchase refunded, Guests will need to bring their tickets and valid ID to the casino cage in person to obtain a cash refund. Cash refunds will only be given to the person whose name appears as the original purchaser of the tickets.
“We apologize for this inconvenience and appreciate the understanding and support of our guests.” said Lynn Ray, General Manager. “We wish good health for everybody and look forward to seeing you at our future shows at Apache Casino Hotel.”
Bayless wanted to stress that no instances of the Cornavirus have been found at the establishment and that the concerts were postponed at the request of the artists.
“Apache Casino Hotel has always been focused on cleanliness and having a sanitary environment for all of our guests and team members,” Bayless said. “We have also instituted additional measures to stay ahead of any potential health threats from the current situation.”
Plans remain for a big occasion at the Event Center in May. “The Rocky Horror Picture Show 45th Anniversary with Special Guest Star Barry Bostwick” scheduled for May 16.
Concert listings and updates can be found at www.apachecasinohotel.com.
If you still want to get out and enjoy live music, there are plenty of options in Lawton and surrounding area. There have been no cancellations reported of the shows listed in Friday’s edition of The Lawton Constitution’s Soundemonium Musaic: https://www.swoknews.com/styles/local-live-music/article_8f85b931-eb3c-5861-bde4-d76b88aaf8c8.html.