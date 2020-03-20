VA Health Care System sets up hotline
The Oklahoma City VA Health Care System has set up a telephone hotline at 405-456-7119 to assist in answering your questions related to COVID-19. The line is staffed by trained nurses to answer your questions between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays.
Newspaper suspends publication
of calendars
The Lawton Constitution has suspended publication of its Friday Events Happening and Sunday Arts & Entertainment and Organization calendars until further notice.
Activities have been canceled and most organizations are not meeting because of a 10-person social gathering limit imposed by the City of Lawton as part of its response to COVID-19. Organizers of events and meetings are asked to notify The Lawton Constitution if they want information printed. Information may be directed to Kim McConnell at kim.mcconnell@swoknews.com or 585-5145.
Free Dentistry Day in Lawton canceled
Due to the evolving concerns surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19), My Dentist of Lawton will be canceling its Free Dentistry Day event scheduled for March 27.
State Dept. of Health suspends
Vital Records lobby service
The Oklahoma State Department of Health suspended lobby services Thursday for Vital Records until further notice.
This includes the offices in Oklahoma City, McAlester and Tulsa. During this time, all Vital Records staff will remain on site to fill on-line, phone and mail requests.
For more information on alternative options to order Vital Records, visit: vr.health.ok.gov.
Residents also may email Vital Records at AskVR@health.ok.gov or call (405) 271-4040 with any additional questions.
Hofmeister announces plans to pursue federal waiver on tests
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister said Thursday the State Department of Education plans to pursue a federal waiver to suspend statewide student assessments for the 2019-20 school year.
The waiver request also will seek suspension of the Oklahoma School Report Card for the current school year.
The Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) requires each state to administer academic assessments in English language arts, mathematics and science in grades 3-8 as well as once in high school. The U.S. Department of Education has indicated it would consider waiver requests from states with widespread closures related to the spread of COVID-19.
Labor Dept. clarifies expiration deadline
for some occupational licenses
The Oklahoma Department of Labor has clarified the expiration deadline for some state-issued occupational licenses.
The original executive order specified that all occupational licenses issued by any state agency, board or commission and expiring during the emergency will be extended so long as the order is in effect. Officials said then that all occupational licenses extended during the order will expire 14 days following the order’s withdrawal or termination.
Department of Labor officials said an amended executive order issued March 17 is in effect until April 16, meaning any occupational license that would expire during this emergency declaration will not expire until May 1.
License applications and renewals still will be accepted and applications may be completed online at www.ok.gov/odol. Payments and accompanying documents relating to ODOL licensure should be mailed to the respective program at Oklahoma Department of Labor, 3017 N. Stiles Ave., Suite 100, Oklahoma City, OK 73105. Questions may be directed to (405) 521-6018, 1-888-269-5353 or odol.licensing@labor.ok.gov.
