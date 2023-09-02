A Geronimo man is accused of escalating incidents that began with a dispute about a corn crop that investigators said turned into assault and road damage via his tractor.

Cobbed up in jail, he’s being held on $500,000 bond.

Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.

You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.