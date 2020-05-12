Lynn Cordes, executive director of communications for Lawton Public Schools, received the Region 6 and Oklahoma 2020 Whole Community Preparedness Award from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The FEMA award honors Cordes’ work to organize and implement Operation Lawton F.I.R.S.T.
Lawton F.I.R.S.T. (Field Incident Response & Safety Team) is a community-wide active shooter exercise series designed to test the plans and actions of the district in conjunction with local and state emergency response organizations.
“I was shocked because I had no idea Lawton F.I.R.S.T. was even considered for this award,” Cordes said. “It is such an honor because it validates the worthy efforts of our district and community partners.”
FEMA Community Preparedness Officer Bill Bischof said this is the third year his agency selected individuals and organizations for awards. Cordes’ nomination as an individual and LPS as an organization went up against applications from Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.
“The awards are simply a way to recognize great work going on at the local level by the state and regional emergency preparedness communities,” he said. “Not only does it let us recognize the hard work put in by the award recipients, but that hard work is put on display for others across the state and region to emulate.”
Over the past five years, LPS district officials worked with Fort Sill’s emergency management team to perform similar exercises with Freedom Elementary School, which resulted in a safer, more prepared environment, Cordes said. Lawton F.I.R.S.T. is a continuation of that collaboration, including more than 30 local, county, state and federal agencies.
Cordes worked closely with Fort Sill Emergency Manager Steve Gluck to organize the exercises and trainings. Gluck said he is happy he gets the opportunity to help the district grow its crisis response capabilities.
“The interest and participation by all of the partner organizations shows the desire to be better prepared and the desire to do what is right by the students, staff and the community,” Gluck said. “It has always been a team effort to make this happen. I like being able to see community agencies, who had not previously worked together, come together and plan something that benefits nearly every aspect of the school district and the community.”
LPS Interim Superintendent Tom Thomas said the award highlighted the district’s ability to take initiative in the community, achieve an exemplary level of coordination between partnering agencies and strengthen the district’s response to emergency situations.
“I can’t help but believe that Lawton F.I.R.S.T. has allowed us to coordinate our response to the COVID-19 pandemic more effectively with Fort Sill, the City of Lawton, Comanche County, local hospitals and all emergency response organizations,” Thomas said. “This is all because vital connections were made through Lawton F.I.R.S.T. planning meetings and trainings.”
City of Lawton Community Relations Director Tiffany Martinez Vrska said she nominated Cordes for the award after Lawton Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Jared Williams brought the nomination process to her attention.
“She and her team have put forth great effort — on top of many other day-to-day responsibilities — in bringing our community together to better practice and prepare for emergency events,” Vrska said. “This initiative has helped to foster a greater community-team attitude as well, which helps to advance the mission of all of our organizations.”
Prior to the cessation of school due to COVID-19, representatives from participating agencies met weekly to plan the details of the exercises. The group completed a seminar and a table-top exercise, but they could not complete the functional and full-scale exercises planned for April and June.
“It is ironic that COVID-19 happened in the middle of all our planning,” Cordes said. “We spent the majority of the school year preparing for a crisis — this is everything we trained for. Our administrators even completed crisis training prior to the pandemic, and it helped us to facilitate better communication with our local and state partners as well as our staff, students and families. We are getting to utilize every aspect of our training.”