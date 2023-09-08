Saturday offers the return of an annual event meant to forge bonds between Lawton police and the community.
The Lawton Police Cops ‘n Kids Picnic will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Elmer Thomas Park, 301 NW Ferris. The event is free.
Saturday offers the return of an annual event meant to forge bonds between Lawton police and the community.
The Lawton Police Cops ‘n Kids Picnic will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Elmer Thomas Park, 301 NW Ferris. The event is free.
Kids will have opportunities to interact with police and Comanche County law enforcement as well as to take police car rides and enjoy some demonstrations.
There will be free food, door prizes and plenty of fun things for all.
Call Sgt. Matt Dimmitt for more details, 580-351-7081.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
