Comanche County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Eric Kirby uses a seatbelt safety simulator to show kids the dangers of not wearing a seatbelt in an automobile at the Cops N Kids picnic last year at Elmer Thomas Park. This year's event returns from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Saturday offers the return of an annual event meant to forge bonds between Lawton police and the community.

The Lawton Police Cops ‘n Kids Picnic will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Elmer Thomas Park, 301 NW Ferris. The event is free.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

