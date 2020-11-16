Police are looking into their second report in two days regarding someone claiming to be a copy while committing crimes.
Lawton Police Sgt. Michael Arzola was called around 5:37 p.m. Saturday to 2006 NW 82nd at “5 Below” regarding a report of someone impersonating an officer.
The store manager told Arzola that an unknown male customer got into a verbal argument with an unknown juvenile girl and made her cry by yelling lewd comments, the report states. She didn’t offer his exact statement to Arzola. However, when she confronted the man, the manager said the man told her he was a police officer and to leave him alone.
Arzola watched video of the incident and said he didn’t recognize the man as a fellow officer. The suspect never showed identification while in the store.
Police continue to follow up a Friday afternoon armed robbery by a man claiming to be an officer.
Investigators were called to 1206 NW Baldwin on a robbery in progress report. The victim said he’d been robbed while checking one of his rental properties.
The victim told police a man pulled a gun on him and demanded his wallet, the report states. The man said he feared for his life and gave up the wallet becase the suspect identified as a police officer and was wearing a jacket with an emblem that said “police.”
If you have any info about these or any other felony crimes you can share it: @www.lawtoncrimestoppers.com; or download the 355-INFO mobile app to submit a tip.
You can also call Lawton police, 580-581-3270; or Crime Stoppers, 580-355-4636.