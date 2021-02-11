Lawton police made a quintet of prostitution arrests during an anti-vice operation Monday and Tuesday.
Detectives with the Lawton Police Department’s Special Operations Unit set up a sting at SpringHill Suites, No. 3 SE Interstate Drive.
On Monday, the first reported arrest happened after a suspect arrived to the hotel after an inquiry into a massage that led to an agreement to perform sexual acts for money, according to the report. The suspect was arrested around 8 p.m. for engaging in prostitution. It was learned she was also wanted for an Oklahoma County warrant for possession of a firearm after former felony conviction.
More arrests would follow between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday. Four more people were arrested for agreeing to engage in prostitution, according to police.
A suspect taken into custody around 6:40 p.m. was also booked for resisting police after giving a false name and date of birth, according to the report.