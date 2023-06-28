DUNCAN — A Stephens County man is in jail on $50,000 bond after he was accused of kicking a police officer and abusing his family.
Anthony Raymond Jenkins, 21, of Duncan, made his initial appearance June 19 in Stephens County District Court where he received a felony charge of assault and battery on a police officer, and three misdemeanor charges of domestic abuse assault and battery, records indicate.
Duncan police were called around 8:15 p.m. June 16 to a home at 506 N. C Street to a disturbance and arrived to find multiple people on the front porch and in front of the doorway. Officer Kaleb Keplinger stated there was a window that appeared to have been punched out and blood in multiple places around the window. As he approached, Jenkins began to “act irate and yell” at a woman inside the house, the probable cause affidavit states.
Keplinger stated Jenkins smelled of alcohol and raw marijuana. Jenkins was getting into the face of his girlfriend’s mother, yelled at his mother and his girlfriend and is accused of pushing all of them, the affidavit states. Jenkins acted belligerent as the officer tried to speak with the women and told him, “I want you to use your cop sense and find the real (expletive) reason” he was called to the scene, Keplinger stated. He continued acting aggressive towards the police and was handcuffed, although passively resisting, according to the officer.
While being walked to a police unit, Jenkins kicked and tried to trip Keplinger before they fell to the ground with Jenkins’ head colliding with the roadway and causing a minor injury, according to the affidavit. After being picked up, Jenkins continued trying to pull away but was placed inside. Once things calmed down, Jenkins said, “I should not have tried to fight you guys,” Keplinger stated.
Held with bond conditions he have no contact with the witnesses, obey all laws and use no intoxicants, Jenkins returns to court at 9 a.m. Sept. 6 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.