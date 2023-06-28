Cuffs

DUNCAN — A Stephens County man is in jail on $50,000 bond after he was accused of kicking a police officer and abusing his family.

Anthony Raymond Jenkins, 21, of Duncan, made his initial appearance June 19 in Stephens County District Court where he received a felony charge of assault and battery on a police officer, and three misdemeanor charges of domestic abuse assault and battery, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

