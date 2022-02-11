Comanche County Memorial Hospital already has seen results from a cooperative educational venture with Great Plains Technology Center.
The hospital worked with Great Plains to create a training program for clinical technicians, then launched the two-month training session Monday with 13 students. Training occurs all day weekdays, with courses focused on topics such as medical terminology, phlebotomy and medical administration. By the end of the session, the hospital will have fully trained technicians and a leg up on other hospitals who are experiencing severe shortages in personnel.
It’s all par for the course for Great Plains Technology Center, which has a decades-long reputation of determining what local employers need in terms of training, then making it happen.
“Comanche County Memorial Hospital came to us,” said Morgan Gould, director of business and industry services at Great Plains, about a program he said was months in the making.
The program grew out of what has become a fact of live in COVID-19 America.
“Everyone has a lot of worker shortages. It seems to be affecting everyone, but especially health care,” Gould said, adding that traditional methods of recruiting personnel don’t seem to be working well.
So, Comanche County Memorial Hospital had an idea: “Grow their own.” Gould said the plan is to take employees and get them to a base level of knowledge, rather than waiting for people to get out of school, then hiring them. So, Memorial hires people, they pays them to go into training. Great Plains was asked to put that training together, something it has done for business partners as varied as Memorial and Goodyear.
Gould said Great Plains met with Memorial’s staff multiple times over six months, determining the hospital’s objectives and the goals it wanted to achieve during training. Great Plains, which has its own health curriculum, is providing five teachers to work with students five days a week in a classroom while the hospital provides the clinical settings students also need.
While the students won’t hold national certification, they will be “well qualified clinical technicians,” Gould said.
Gould said the program already is yielding results, in terms of being a successful recruiting tool. The class began Monday with 13 students: half are new hires; half were already hospital employees in support or administrative roles such as clinical receptionist or scheduler.
Julie Parkinson, Memorial’s administrative director of specialty physician services, agrees the recruiting effort for the program has been successful. She said Memorial had more than 45 applicants for its first class, with each going through a two-step interview process to determine selection for the open slots.
“What’s unique about our program is that everyone we have in the class is hired on as a Comanche County Memorial Hospital employee, and so they receive both pay and benefits while they take the course,” Parkinson said.
The end result will be trained clinical medical technicians. Parkinson said the role is similar to that held by a medical assistant, meaning students are trained to do basic patient care tasks such as taking blood pressure, drawing blood and giving injections. She said this training program is shorter, providing a good entry level position for people interested in starting a career in healthcare.
Parkinson said the program was important to Memorial for the same reason it would be important to health care facilities across the nation: everyone is struggling to find trained clinical staff.
“We have several partnerships with nursing schools, but there is not a medical assistant program in our community,” she said. “We decided to partner with Great Plains Tech Center to create our own program to fill the void that was created when Platt College left the community.
“We wanted a partner who was already highly successful in training people with vocational skills. Great Plains Center has been very helpful in working with us to customize this program to ensure that graduates will be able to have the skills needed to meet our clinical needs.”