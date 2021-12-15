After burning in one form or another through the weekend, Friday’s devastating Coombs Fire was 100 percent contained by 10 a.m. Monday.
The rotating responses of fire department was officially ended that morning, said Amy Hawkins, Comanche County information officer.
The fire that began around 2 p.m. Friday ignited behind a home near the intersection of Southeast 90th Street and Coombs Road and quickly spread northeasterly due to constant winds in the 20-mph range and consistent gusts up to 50 mph.
Hawkins said the fire proved devastating to 1,465 acres of land and property. Five homes (three of which were unoccupied) burned, along with 14 barns, nine vehicles and an unknown amount of personal property damage.
Due to extreme fire conditions on that “Red Flag” Friday, Comanche County Emergency Management advised evacuations for approximately 1,310 residents within a 4-mile radius of Pumpkin Center, Hawkins said.
The battle against the blaze was led by volunteer Comanche County departments: Flower Mound, Valley View, Cox’s Store, Bethel Road, Hulen, Sterling, Fletcher, Elgin; prose from Fort Sill, Lawton Fire, Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge Fire, and Comanche Nation Fire.
Emergency Management officials reported 134 personnel from more than 30 agencies spanning five counties in Southwest Oklahoma including Grady County, Jefferson County, Stephens County, and Tillman County on scene to combat the fire, Hawkins said.
The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.