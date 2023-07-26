The Lawton Salvation Army reminds citizens that it is operating a cooling station for everyone who needs relief from the heat.
“Our mission is to meet human need whenever the need arises. The Salvation Army remains ready to serve our neighbors,” Maj. Raymond N. Pruitt, Lawton corps officer, said in a statement.
The cooling station will be open on days with temperatures or heat index reaching 98 degrees or higher. On those days, it will open at 1 p.m. and close at 9 p.m., when temperatures have gone down. The cooling station is located at The Salvation Army’s facility at 1306 SW E Ave, between Southwest 13th Street and Southwest 14th Street.
Citizens who want to help The Salvation Army with its efforts can donate non-perishable food items that can be dropped off at either the main facility, or at The Salvation Army Thrift Store at 1404 SW E Ave. Monetary donations can be accepted at any of the Lawton locations, by calling 800-SAL-ARMY and online at www.SalvationArmyLawton.org.
For more information, call (580) 355-1802.