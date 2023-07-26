Salvation Army Community Services Center

The Salvation Army’s Community Services Center in Lawton is located at 1306 SW E.

 File photo

The Lawton Salvation Army reminds citizens that it is operating a cooling station for everyone who needs relief from the heat.

“Our mission is to meet human need whenever the need arises. The Salvation Army remains ready to serve our neighbors,” Maj. Raymond N. Pruitt, Lawton corps officer, said in a statement.

Recommended for you