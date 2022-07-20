Tuesday was the hottest day of the year so far in Oklahoma. A day where temperatures reached well above 110 degrees. For many, it’s an inconvenience. For the homeless, and those without air conditioning, it can mean death.
Like most people in Southwest Oklahoma, the high temperatures were on Comanche County Emergency Management Director Clint Langford’s mind on Monday. A conversation in the office led him to put together a cooling center in Lawton.
“I haven’t been here long, but this is the first time we’ve done it since I’ve been working here,” Langford said.
Langford said that while temperatures have been high for several weeks, on a day as extreme as Tuesday, it’s essential to have a place for people to get out of the sun.
“Days like today are absolutely brutal for anyone who’s outside, whether it’s workers or homeless population,” Langford said “We knew we had to do something for them.”
Plans came together quickly, despite the short notice, Langford said.
“We got an almost immediate response when we called for help on this,” Langford said.
The process started Monday afternoon. Langford and others in Emergency Management began calling for volunteers, and seeking possible locations. After talking to Pastor Mike Keahbone, they quickly settled on First Baptist Church.
First Baptist is perfectly located for a cooling center. It’s in the center of downtown Lawton, and next door to the Lawton Area Transit System’s most active bus stop, and the Lawton Public Library. It’s an area a lot of Lawton’s homeless residents tend to stay near in the day, a fact that isn’t lost on Keahbone.
“When I first got here, almost two years ago, that was one of the first things I identified,” Keahbone said. “God has put us in a strategic location to be able to help our community any time it’s in crisis.”
Keahbone and Langford have known each other since they were kids, having gone to school together in Elgin. Langford called Keahbone at 5:30 p.m. Monday to ask whether he would be interested in inviting people into his church and out of the heat.
“I was looking forward to that call, not even knowing if it was going to happen,” Keahbone said. “I had been trying to figure out what we can do, knowing that we had these extreme temperatures coming, and that we have a pretty significant homeless population.”
First Baptist Church already opens its doors to the homeless and others in need fairly regularly, according to Keahbone, who takes pride in the work of helping the community, regardless of their faith.
“A lot of places will try to hook people in when they come to programs at the church,” Keahbone said. “I just want people to know that this is a safe place to come in and spend some time.”
For volunteers, Langford drew from people he knows well — firefighters and sheriff’s deputies mostly. The cooling center was co-organized by volunteers from the American Red Cross, and several congregants from First Baptist Church also stepped up to help.
The cooling center itself required little to get going. A lot of water and snacks were donated, and arrayed around the main lobby of the church, where anyone who wanted could come in, have a drink and something to eat, and sit in a cushioned chair out of the sun.
At least 25 people had stopped in the cooling center by the early afternoon, drinking water and resting, some sleeping in the chairs and sofas.
One visitor, JT Thomas, came in to get some rest with his recently rescued dog. Thomas came to Oklahoma via Amtrak, stopping in Paul’s Valley, and making his way to Lawton to get medical treatment at the Lawton VA clinic. He found the dog trapped under a mobile home and plans to take it back to Arizona when he leaves.
“I heard about this through a TV ad the church put out,” Thomas said. “It’s a really great thing they’re doing here.”
Langford said he hoped to continue to work with First Baptist and other churches in the community to continue to provide a cool place for people in need. For right now, he said there aren’t enough volunteers to keep the center running every day of the summer, but he hopes to keep it going every day where temperatures are above 110 degrees.
“Voluntarism has been on decline across the board,” Langford said. “We’re hoping to find a way to keep this going.”