Tuesday was the hottest day of the year so far in Oklahoma. A day where temperatures reached well above 110 degrees. For many, it’s an inconvenience. For the homeless, and those without air conditioning, it can mean death.

Like most people in Southwest Oklahoma, the high temperatures were on Comanche County Emergency Management Director Clint Langford’s mind on Monday. A conversation in the office led him to put together a cooling center in Lawton.