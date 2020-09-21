Lawton Public Schools Foundation cookbook fundraiser:
Recipes may be submitted in seven broad categories: Breakfast; Vegetables and Side Dishes; Soups, Salads and Sandwiches; Main Dishes; Desserts; Kids in the Kitchen; and This & That (miscellaneous items).
Recipe "cards" are available on the LPS Foundation website; those submitting recipes can fill out the directions, as well personal information and stories. Submitting recipes is free; personalizing with a picture may be done with a $25 donation.
The foundation cookbook committee will select the best recipes and edit them; a publishing company will compile the recipes into a cookbook that the foundation intends to offer for sale beginning Nov. 10.
Teachers who have received grants are asked to submit stories about how the grants impacted their students. Some of those stories will be used in the cookbook.
Sponsors may contribute in three categories: Silver, a $200 donation that allows the business to be listed on the sponsor page; Gold, a $500 donation that allows the business logo to be on one of the eight section pages; and Platinum, a $1,000 donation that allows the business logo to be placed on the back cover of the cookbook (limited to four to six sponsors).
To submit recipes, become a sponsor or get information: Lawtonpsf.org/cookbook; fax to (580) 357-7989; bring by LPS Foundation Office at 4005 W. Gore (inside Liberty National Bank); or mail to P.O. Box 2323, Lawton OK 73502.