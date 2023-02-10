A man already serving a suspended sentence for stalking is in jail accused of stalking a city jail employee.
He left his calling card of a bench dropped off at the Lawton Public Safety Building.
Michael Jermaine McLeod, 50, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of stalking in violation of a court order, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to five years in prison.
McLeod is accused of a bizarre Jan. 12 incident at the Public Safety Building, 100 S. Rail Road, where a woman with a protective order against him works at the Lawton City Jail. She has a current protective order against him and he is serving a five-year suspended sentences for stalking in a 2018 case, records indicate.
Video surveillance showed a vehicle back up and park close to the public entrance to the jail a little after 6 a.m. McLeod was seen opening the rear cargo door and removed a wooden bench and placed it on the walkway outside the entrance while the woman was inside at work, the probable cause affidavit states. He then drove away.
The woman identified McLeod from a still image from the video.
The bench had several messages painted on it: “Dep. Chief Hines,” a painted image of a heart with “Jerome Janky Gun Payton,” “July 13, 2022,” and “2 (expletive) friends decided to point a gun at someone,” the affidavit states. The messages reference the woman, her brother Deputy Police Chief Will Hines, and Payton, investigators said.
On July 14, 2022, the woman filed a police report stating that McLeod was harassing her and Payton and that a firearm was involved, according to the affidavit. Detective Clay Houseman stated McLeod has had several protective order violations since it was issued in September 2022 and he is scheduled for a non-jury trial conference in March regarding the violations.
Later that day, McLeod was arrested for warrants due to violations of the protective order with a $50,000 bond, and his vehicle seen in the video was impounded. Inside, police found numerous CO2 replica firearms that shoot BBs and/or pellets and a baggie containing a small amount of marijuana, the affidavit states.
Held on $50,000 bond for the latest charge, McLeod returns to court at 3 p.m. April 18 for his preliminary hearing conference.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
