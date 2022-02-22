A Walters man convicted of rape accepted his jury’s recommendation and will serve five years in prison.
On Tuesday, Garrell Vilas Gwoompi, 51, waived his ordered pre-sentence investigation and accepted the five-year prison sentence with three year’s supervision by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections upon his release, records indicate.
Gwoompi was found guilty by a Comanche County jury on Feb. 10 for one count of first-degree rape. He was acquitted of one count of rape by instrumentation.
The rape charged stemmed from Gwoompi picking up a woman in August 2020 and taking her back to his house where he was accused of rape.
Originally scheduled for formal sentencing on March 15, he will now be readied to be sent to Lexington Correctional Facility for intake into the prison system.