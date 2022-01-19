After seven prior failed appeals, a twice-convicted murderer is again petitioning the State of Oklahoma for post-conviction relief.
The Comanche County District Attorney responded that it’s the same old song and dance.
David Earl Flowers, 43, was tried and convicted in December 1994 for his role in the 1993 slayings of a Fort Sill soldier Sgt. Juan Franceschi and his teenage son Lonnie Franceschi. He was 15 at the time of the crime.
Flowers was found guilty by a Comanche County jury of two counts of first-degree murder as well as for attempted first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery. He received life sentences for each murder count as well as consecutive 15- and 10-year sentences for the robbery and conspiracy counts.
In 2016, Flowers won an appeal from the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals regarding DNA testing. The court ruled 3-2 on the request because he didn’t raise the issue in the first appeal after the post-conviction DNA Act was passed by the State Legislature in 2013.
The appeal was denied. Two more applications for relief were filed since then and both were denied.
In his response to the latest appeal, filed Tuesday in Comanche County District Court, District Attorney Kyle Cabelka responded that Flowers’ claim of exculpatory evidence in an FBI Lab Report was “withheld” is false, noting Flowers has been aware of it since 1993. Testimony in his trial also included the testing and its results, he stated. The 2016 appeal also heard that testimony and, coupled with the report, led to District Judge Gerald Neuwirth denying the application.
“However, the Petitioner makes the claim that he didn’t receive the report for the first time until sometime in 2021,” Cabelka stated. “This claim simply cannot be true. … This is not newly discovered evidence as the Petitioner would like the Court to believe.”
Juan Franceschi, 39, and his 15-year-old son were gunned down inside their Lawton home during an aborted robbery attempt by three intruders shortly after midnight on July 16, 1993. The triggerman in the shootings, Bryan A. Toles, was convicted and sentenced to death by lethal injection. He was executed July 22, 2003, records indicate.
The third participant, a then-14-year-old boy, was adjudicated a delinquent and sentenced in a juvenile facility in Sand Springs. Under state law, he could not be kept in custody beyond age 19.
Investigators learned Toles forced his way into the Fanceschi’s Lawton home in Lawton in an attempt to get the keys to the family car, according to then-Attorney General Drew Edmondson’s office. The elder Franceschi was shot in the chest as he struggled with Toles. His son was shot in the back of the head as he lay face-down on the floor with his hands behind his back. Toles confessed to the murders following his arrest.
Flowers filed his motion to request post-conviction relief in July 2021. On Nov. 17, 2021, District Judge Scott Meaders directed the District Attorney’s Office to file its response within 60 days. No future hearings are scheduled, as of Tuesday evening.
Debra Hampton, of Edmond, is representing Flowers in his petition for relief.
