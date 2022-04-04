OKLAHOMA CITY — A 36-year-old Carnegie man will spend the rest of his life in prison for committing a 2018 murder.
Isaiah Whitefox Redbird was sentenced Thursday to serve a federal prison sentence of life without parole as well as another 10 years for assault following his November 2020 conviction in the U.S. Western District Court. Redbird was found guilty following two days of deliberation by the jury.
According to facts presented at trial, Redbird bore a grudge against Native American residents of Carnegie, Byron “Subee” Tongkeamah Jr., and his girlfriend, Kayleigh Roughface. At the time, the couple was homeless.
Investigators learned Redbird had entered an enclosed porch of an abandoned house on the night of Sept. 11, 2018. Tongkeamah Jr. and Roughface had taken refuge there. Redbird approached them where they were in bed on a foam mattress on the floor.
The jury determined that Redbird struck each of them multiple times on the head with a crowbar. Tongkeamah Jr. died from multiple blunt force trauma injuries that shattered his skull.
Carnegie police discovered Roughface, who was disoriented, walking down the street in Carnegie the next day. She was covered with dried blood and had massive trauma, including a fractured skull, a fractured eye socket, a broken arm and a broken finger. Officers then discovered the body of Tongkeamah Jr. inside the enclosed porch.
Roughface survived, despite losing all memory of the night of the attack.
Redbird fled, buried the crowbar in the mud of the Washita River, burned and buried his clothes, and fled to Arizona.
Audio recordings played in court offered phone conversations that revealed Redbird’s motivation. He believed he had a duty to execute Tongkeamah Jr. and Roughface based on rumors he had heard about them.
The federal government has jurisdiction over the offense due to Redbird being a Kiowa Indian, and the offense occurring in Indian country.
Redbird had been due to be sentenced in early 2021 but the pandemic pushed it until now.