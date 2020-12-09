A 27-year-old man convicted of second-degree murder and seven consecutive sentences for other counts was denied his application for an evidentiary hearing by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals.
Andrew Jordan Gaines was convicted in September 2018 to serve life in prison for second-degree murder, along with 20 years for one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon, 15 years for robbery and for another count weapon of robbery with a dangerous weapon.
The murder and three robbery counts are 85 percent crimes. This means Gaines must serve at least 38 years and three months before he is eligible for parole for the murder count — then the equivalent for each for the robberies. He also received 10 years each for three counts of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and another 10 years for a count of possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felon. All sentences are consecutive.
In his request for an evidentiary hearing, Gaines’ appellate lawyers, Bobby G. Lewis and Alex Richard of Oklahoma Indigent Defense System, raised seven propositions of error with the court. The arguments included:
•Use of preliminary hearing testimonies at trial in lieu of witnesses violated the confrontational clause of the U.S. Constitution and caused “an unfair trial and unreliable verdict.”
•Ineffective counsel.
•Victim impact evidence deprived him of a fair trial.
•Improper opinion testimony bolstered a witness’ credibility and caused the trial to be “fundamentally unfair.”
•Use of a non-testifying co-defendant’s testimonial hearsay violated Gaines’ rights to confrontation and a fair trial.
•The trial judge, District Judge Emmit Tayloe, abused his discretion by imposing a restitution order.
•Cumulative errors deprived Gaines of due process and a reliable sentencing proceeding.
The Court of Criminal Appeals ruled on Dec. 3 that no relief is required under the law and evidence. It was explained that failure to make a contemporaneous objection to the witness testimonies limits the review of the claim to “plain error.”
Gaines’ sentence stems from a robbery spree in November 2015. He was found guilty of pulling the trigger that caused the death of Joshua Whitehead, 26, on Nov. 5, 2015.
Previously convicted of knowingly concealing stolen property on Aug. 23, 2011, Gaines was prohibited from possessing a firearm on Nov. 5, 2015.
Gaines is currently serving his sentences in Davis Correctional Facility in Holdenville, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections records.