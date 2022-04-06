A 24-year-old man will spend the rest of his life in prison for the January 2020 murder of his girlfriend and fellow soldier, Amber Conner.
On Tuesday, Richard Rasheed Smith learned Comanche County District Judge Emmit Tayloe followed a jury’s recommendation to sentence him to life in prison without the possibility of parole for a felony count of first-degree murder. He received one year for a misdemeanor count of domestic assault and battery and another six months to serve for reckless conduct with a firearm, records indicate.
Tayloe also ordered Smith pay back over $32,000 in restitution and he is to register as a violent offender.
Following a January jury trial and less than an hour of deliberations, Smith was found guilty of shooting Conner, 28, to death during a domestic argument on Jan. 18, 2020, at District SIX10 Apartments, 610 SW 52nd.
Despite Smith’s claims Conner punched him and pulled a knife, jurors learned he’d violently beat her, walked to his car and retrieved a handgun before returning to shoot her multiple times.
Smith and Conner were soldiers stationed at Fort Sill at the time of the incident.