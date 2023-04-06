DUNCAN — After appealing his sentencing for the 2013 shooting death of an Australian college student out for a jog, the man convicted of pulling the trigger learned his fate Tuesday.
Chancey Allen Luna, 25, returned to the Stephens County District Court for a resentencing hearing based on an appeal to the court in his first-degree murder case for the Aug. 16, 2013, shooting death of Chris Lane.
Stephens County District Judge Ken Graham ordered Luna to serve life in prison without the possibility of parole, records indicate. This was his second time in court to be resentenced.
Luna went before a Stephens County jury in July 2015 and was found guilty of first-degree murder and was sentenced to serve life in prison without parole. After his original sentence was thrown out in 2018, he underwent a sentencing trial. However, like Tuesday, he received his original sentence, life without parole.
After a previous ruling by the United States Supreme Court leaning toward leniency in sentencing for juveniles convicted of a major crime, in April 2021, the court ruled that a judge doesn’t have to make a finding of “permanent incorrigibility” before sentencing a juvenile offender to life without parole.
Lane, 22, was in Duncan with his girlfriend visiting her family before returning to East Central University in Ada where he was a scholarship player on the school’s baseball team. Two weeks shy of his 23rd birthday, he’d only been back in the U.S. for two days following a trip to Australia with his girlfriend, Sarah Harper.
While taking a jog northbound on Country Club Road, Lane was shot from behind after crossing Plato Road. According to the State Medical Examiner, he died before he fell to the ground in the bucolic neighborhood near an elementary school.
Luna, then 16; Michael Jones, then 17; and James Francis Edwards Jr., then 15; were taken into custody and charged as adults with first-degree murder counts.
During the preliminary hearing, Edwards offered testimony against his friends. His original charge was changed to accessory after the fact. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to serve 25 years in prison.
Edwards testified that Jones, who was driving, and Luna picked him up at a house to take him to a court date for a juvenile case. While en route, Edwards admitted he was rolling a marijuana blunt in the passenger seat when he said Jones swerved the car and Luna fired the gun from the back seat, killing Lane.
Jones later told investigators that the shooting was the result of “boredom,” according to investigators. He pleaded guilty in July 2015 to a count of second-degree murder and was sentenced to serve life in prison. He is housed at Davis Correctional Facility in Holdenville. He has to serve over 38 years of his sentence before consideration for parole.
A fourth man, Oddessee Barnes, then 23, pleaded guilty to a felony count of accessory after first-degree murder, after admitting to police the teens had brought a .22 caliber revolver to his apartment the night of the killing. He said he threw it in tall grass near his apartment. The gun has never been recovered. He received a 25-year prison sentence with 13 years suspended.
Although sentenced to a maximum sentence of 25 years in jail, Edwards received credit for time served, and in 2018 the Oklahoma Department of Corrections allowed Edwards out on its GPS monitoring device program.
Luna’s legal counsel entered a notice of intent with the court to appeal his sentence.