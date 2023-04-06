DUNCAN — After appealing his sentencing for the 2013 shooting death of an Australian college student out for a jog, the man convicted of pulling the trigger learned his fate Tuesday.

Chancey Allen Luna, 25, returned to the Stephens County District Court for a resentencing hearing based on an appeal to the court in his first-degree murder case for the Aug. 16, 2013, shooting death of Chris Lane.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.