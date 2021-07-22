A Comanche County judge agreed with a June jury recommendation for Adam Chandler Purdy to spend the rest of his life behind bars for murder.
On Wednesday, Comanche County District Judge Emmit Tayloe ordered Purdy, 26, of Oklahoma City, to serve a life sentence in prison without the possibility of parole as well as pay just under $9,500 in restitution, records indicate.
The sentencing followed a pre-sentencing investigation ordered by Tayloe.
It took less than 45 minutes the afternoon of June 3 for a Comanche County jury to find Purdy guilty of murdering his ex-girlfriend, Kindra Blevins Johnson, in January 2020. The decision followed three days of trial and often gruesome evidence and testimony.
The jury determined Purdy deliberately stabbed, killed and then poured chemicals all over the 31-year-old mother of a 6-year-old daughter.
Five of the seven wounds could have proven fatal and there was evidence of traumatic asphyxiation that could have caused or contributed to her death, according to testimony from the State Medical Examiner’s Office.
Purdy will be taken from the Comanche County Detention Center to an Oklahoma Department of Corrections intake facility within 10 days.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.