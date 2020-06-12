A Lawton man found guilty Jan. 31 by a Comanche County jury has been sentenced to serve life in prison for the 2018 killing of a teen and wounding of a man.
District Judge Emmit Tayloe took a Comanche County jury’s recommendation and sentenced Delante Trevon Lawrence, 27, to serve life in prison for 11 counts connected to the April 21, 2018, shooting death of La’Munt Edward Pickens-Hawkins, 17, and the wounding of Al Marroquin.
In return, he filed his notice of intent to appeal his sentence.
On Jan. 31, following three days of trial, the jury found Lawrence guilty of 11 total charges: first degree murder with deliberate intent, shooting with intent to kill, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, distribution of controlled substance, endangering others while eluding police, possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; as well as a trio of misdemeanor charges stemming from his arrest: resisting police, malicious injury to property and obstructing an officer.
The jury took into consideration Lawrence’s prior Comanche County felony conviction with his sentencing. He was found guilty of second-degree burglary in November 2016.
Tayloe took the panel’s sentencing suggestions to heart and formally sentenced Lawrence to serve life with parole for the murder charge, 20 years for shooting with intent to kill; 10 years each on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon; four years for possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony; three years for distribution of controlled; four years for endangering others while eluding and 10 years for possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony. One year for each of the three misdemeanor counts. All sentences are to run concurrently.
Tayloe ordered a restitution hearing for 3:30 p.m. Aug. 19.
Lawrence, who was represented by Oklahoma Indigent Defense Services (OIDS) lawyer Ronald “Skip” Kelly, filed his intent to appeal the sentence with the court clerk’s office. He has also applied for appeal counsel from OIDS.