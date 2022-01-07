A Comanche County District Judge followed a jury’s recommendation and sentenced a convicted killer to serve 17 years in prison.
On Tuesday, District Judge Gerald Neuwirth sentenced Jamar Angel Jackson, 21, of Lawton, to serve 17 years in prison for killing Tahiba Willis, 26, during an Oct. 6, 2019, shooting outside a now-closed local nightclub. He was also ordered to pay $11,660.25 in fines, costs and restitution.
Jackson received the sentence recommended by a Comanche County jury after finding him guilty of second-degree murder on Oct. 13, 2021. It took the jury four hours of deliberation to reach its verdict before former District Judge Irma Newburn.
He had been on trial for first-degree murder with the option of finding him guilty of second-degree murder.
The jury agreed Jackson was responsible for shooting Willis in the chest and abdomen outside the G-Spot Bar, 1714 Cache Road.
Witnesses testified to seeing Jackson holding a gun after shots were heard in the club parking lot before fleeing on foot. Video shown during the trial showed Jackson was running with his satchel and, investigators said, the gun was most likely inside it.
Jackson then went to Dallas, Texas, for the next month until an arrest warrant was issued by the Comanche County District Court. He returned to Lawton after learning he was wanted via a Crime Stoppers media post.
The gun has not been recovered.
Following Jackson’s conviction, a pre-sentencing investigation was ordered. In the interim, Newburn resigned as judge and was sworn-in Nov. 22, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn., as a Federal Immigration Judge.