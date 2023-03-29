A Comanche County judge followed a jury’s recommendation and sentenced a 29-year-old man to serve life in prison for killing a woman in 2021.
He told police God told him to do it.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|3 Days Pass
|$2.99
|for 3 days
|7 Days Pass
|$5.99
|for 7 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
Current Print Subscribers will be prompted to either login to their current site user account or to create a new one. A confirmation email will be sent when a new user account is created, which must be confirmed within three days in order to provide uninterrupted online access through your Print Subscription.
Once the email address is confirmed please provide your Account Number to activate your Print Subscription Service.
A Comanche County judge followed a jury’s recommendation and sentenced a 29-year-old man to serve life in prison for killing a woman in 2021.
He told police God told him to do it.
Following a pre-sentence investigation Comanche County Presiding Judge Emmit Tayloe sentenced Tevin Jamal Anderson, 29, to serve life in prison for a count of first-degree murder, deliberate intent. He is to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before consideration for parole.
A life sentence is recognized by the State of Oklahoma as 45 years, meaning Anderson will have to serve 38 years and three months before being eligible for parole.
Anderson also was sentenced to serve 10 years for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He will begin serving that sentence once the murder sentence is completed, records indicate.
A Comanche County jury found Anderson guilty following three days of trial in January. He was convicted of shooting and killing Jennifer Gibson, 47, on the morning of April 18, 2021.
Gibson was found around 2:30 a.m. April 18, 2021, lying in the roadway next to Anderson’s vehicle at the intersection of Southwest 6th Street and U.S. 281. The car had run out of gas and, during his police interviews, Anderson said that was when he decided to follow through with killing her.
Anderson told police he called her the devil and they both exited the car. Anderson said she fell with the first shot and, after having to rerack the jammed gun, he shot into her while she laid face up on the ground. Investigators said she was shot three times.
“God told me to do that … God told me, she’s the devil,” he said. “My mind was playing tricks on me.”
Anderson told investigators he’d used PCP, but not on the day of the shooting. He had monthly drug tests for his federal probation and had been testing clean.
Anderson also is scheduled for trial on the upcoming May/June jury trial docket for a felony count of accessory to first-degree murder committed later in the day April 18, 2021, records indicate. He is accused of being an accessory to the shooting death of Richard E. Anderson, 49, of Lawton. That crime is punishable by between five and 25 years in prison.
Zair Ameri Brown, 18, of Lawton, pleaded guilty in May 2022 in Comanche County District Court to felony counts of first-degree murder for killing Richard Anderson.
With his plea, the State sought and received the punishment of life without parole for Brown due to being “irreparably corrupt and permanently incorrigible,” according to the charge. He was remanded to the Oklahoma Juvenile Authority.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.