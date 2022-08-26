Already imprisoned for the rest of his life for a September 2020 killing, a 27-year-old man received additional time after pleading guilty in two other cases.

Comanche County District Judge Scott D. Meaders sentenced Ziakorey Demon Barner, a.k.a. Foe Day, to serve 10 years in prison per felony counts of trafficking in illegal drugs and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction stemming from an August 2020 case.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you