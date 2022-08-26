Already imprisoned for the rest of his life for a September 2020 killing, a 27-year-old man received additional time after pleading guilty in two other cases.
Comanche County District Judge Scott D. Meaders sentenced Ziakorey Demon Barner, a.k.a. Foe Day, to serve 10 years in prison per felony counts of trafficking in illegal drugs and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction stemming from an August 2020 case.
Barner was arrested after what investigators called a drunken car chase that involved him dumping a gun and drugs that were ready for distribution, the affidavit states.
He told investigators he had a gun to protect his life due to being in the 456 Piru branch of the Bloods street gang, according to the affidavit.
Barner also pleaded guilty to felony charges of aggravated assault and battery and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and battery, records indicate. Meaders ordered he serve two five year sentences to be served consecutive with each other and his current life in prison without parole term.
The guilty plea was for Barner’s role in cooking up a plan to assault a Comanche County Detention Center inmate in October 2021. Through investigation, it is believed Barner and the other three men coordinated the assault and Barner carried it out, the affidavit states.
Meaders sentenced Barner on April 8 to a life sentence without possibility for parole for a count of first-degree murder, records indicate. Following days of trial, he was found guilty by a Comanche County jury in February. Meaders’ sentence followed the jury’s recommendation.
Barner was found guilty of firing 17 gunshots into the home of Donald Bowman, 60, during an act to shut down a rival who called him out via social media, according to the prosecution. Barner shot at the rival’s neighboring duplex at 203 NW Northwood Drive instead of the intended target.
Bowman was struck in the head by one of several bullets that went through his walls during the shooting.
Barner also was found guilty of five other charges: felony discharging a firearm into a dwelling, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction and use of a vehicle in the discharge of a weapon, as well as misdemeanor counts of eluding police and contributing to the delinquency of minors.
Barner has a prior conviction from Comanche County from 2015 for possession of controlled substance, and two from McClain County from January 2020 for possession of controlled substance and convicted felons prohibited to carry firearms, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections records.
Oklahoma Department of Corrections records show Barner was taken into the R.B. Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy on April 20.