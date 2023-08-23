A 40-year-old Lawton man will serve life in prison after entering a guilty plea to child sexual abuse charges.
Bryan Earle Lewis entered a blind plea of guilty before Comanche County District Judge Grant Sheperd on May 5 to felony charges of child sexual abuse, rape by instrumentation, lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16, and two counts of forcible sodomy, records indicate.
On Aug. 8, Sheperd sentenced Lewis to serve life sentences with the possibility of parole to the first two counts and 10 years each for the following three charges. All sentences are to be served concurrently.
In Oklahoma, a life sentence is determined to be 45 years in prison. The charges are severe enough state statutes order he serve 85 percent of his time, or 38.3 years in prison before consideration for parole.
Lewis must also register as a sex offender.
Charged with the crimes in July 2022, Lewis had been in jail on $100,000 bond. He remains in custody of the Comanche County Detention Center while awaiting transfer to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections at the Lexington Assessment and Reception Center.
