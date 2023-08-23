A 40-year-old Lawton man will serve life in prison after entering a guilty plea to child sexual abuse charges.

Bryan Earle Lewis entered a blind plea of guilty before Comanche County District Judge Grant Sheperd on May 5 to felony charges of child sexual abuse, rape by instrumentation, lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16, and two counts of forcible sodomy, records indicate.

Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.

You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

