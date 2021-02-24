A convicted child molester is in jail on $25,000 bond after he was accused of failing to register and attempting an escape from police while carrying drugs and paraphernalia.
Robert Michael Galindo, 36, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of failure to register as a sex offender and escape from felony arrest or detention, as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, records indicate. The failure to register charge is punishable with up to five years in prison.
Galindo was convicted in January 2010 in California of a lewd act upon a child, according to records.
Lawton Police Sgt. Jeremy Coe was called to assist with a search warrant for Galindo around 3 p.m. Thursday at a trailer at 40 NE 25th. After arresting Galindo, Coe went to help Galindo’s father, who had slipped on the ice.
When Coe walked away from his patrol unit, Galindo jumped out of the patrol unit’s window and unsuccessfully tried to get away, the affidavit states.
During booking, a syringe, straw and alligator clip were found in one of Galindo’s pockets, and a small baggie containing 2.04 grams of a methamphetamine was found in another.
Galindo returns to court at 3 p.m. May 27 for his preliminary hearing conference.