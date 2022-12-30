FISTA sign goes up

Jesse Hornibrook, with G&S Sign Service in Oklahoma City, places a part of the FISTA logo on the outside of the building in early December.

 File photo

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the fourth of a five-part series of the top five stories of 2022. We will count down to the top story, which will run Jan. 1, 2023.

The FISTA Innovation Park is closing out 2022 by making plans for its first tenants to set up shop inside FISTA 1 in January.

