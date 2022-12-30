EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the fourth of a five-part series of the top five stories of 2022. We will count down to the top story, which will run Jan. 1, 2023.
The FISTA Innovation Park is closing out 2022 by making plans for its first tenants to set up shop inside FISTA 1 in January.
FISTA — FIRES Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator — is a complex being built in vacant retail space in Central Plaza to house the offices and work space of military defense contractors who work with Fort Sill and the two Cross-Functional Teams housed there. The plan when the City of Lawton purchased what was then Central Mall in January 2021 was converting the old Sears and Dillard’s department stores into use by defense contractors.
That conversion began in early 2022, with an official ground-breaking ceremony held in April inside the then-hollow building to explain to the community and dignitaries exactly what would be done to transform what had been retail space into high-security-level work space.
Dubbed FISTA 1, the first project converted 31,000 square feet inside the former Sears into defense contractor offices, work and meeting space, via seven suites that will house contractors working in secured areas inaccessible to the general public. But the $6.5 million conversion spearheaded by Smith & Pickel Construction of Oklahoma City contains more than security work area. The north entrance to the building has been converted to a welcome area that is the only part of the building accessible to the public. That area also contains one of the most visible signs of FISTA’s occupancy, a large sign.
Security fencing also was added on the west and south sides of the building, fencing that will restrict how interior traffic can move around the mall building (drivers can still circle the building outside the property. And interior demolition completed inside all of Sears and Dillard’s means that space is ready for the next conversion.
Upgrades inside the old Sears included electric upgrades, extensive work on the aging roof (which was tested in late Fall by heavy rainfall that revealed leaks), and upgrades to the HVAC systems. Mark Brace, a member of the FISTA Development Trust Authority, said the conversion was essentially complete by the Nov. 30 deadline, but some finishing work is necessary before tenants can begin to settle into their official work space. Brace said that move is expected to happen in January.
Even as FISTA officials are winding down FISTA 1, they are making plans for additional upgrades that will give FISTA a larger footprint. Relying on funding that will be coming to FISTA from a variety of sources, including $20 million allocated by the State of Oklahoma from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), future plans include education space for STEM and MakerSpace youth classes, incubator and accelerator space, and construction of an anechoic (sound) chamber complex that FISTA Director James Taylor said will be used by military and public contractors.